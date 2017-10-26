Last chance for free cat microchipping before bylaw enacted

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:09

Cat owners - get in quick if you still need to microchip your cat before a Wellington City bylaw makes it compulsory in February.

Wellington City Council and the SPCA are teaming up to offer free microchipping for cats every Saturday afternoon in November.

Councillor Peter Gilberd, the City Council’s Natural Environment Portfolio Leader, says microchipping has multiple benefits and is about doing what’s best for our pets.

"Microchipping is a safe method for protecting your cat that ensures easy identification. This is especially helpful during natural disasters when people are often separated from their pets, or if cats wander off."

Following the Christchurch earthquake, more than 80 percent of microchipped casts were reunited with their owners, compared with only 15 percent of non-microchipped cats.

The bylaw requiring microchipping of cats over the age of 12 weeks was passed in August 2016, giving cat owners 18 months to comply. Microchipping events are expected to be busy so early arrival is recommended. Cats should be restrained in a cage or carry box, covered with a towel.

To ensure that Microchipped cats can be identified when they are found, their details need to be registered with NZ Companion Animal Register, which incurs a $15 one-off fee. None of this fee goes to the Council.

Free cat microchipping

Sat 4 November, 1-3pm - Newlands Community Centre, 9 Batchelor St

Sat 11 November, 1-3pm - Aro Valley Community Centre, 48 Aro St

Sat 18 November, 1-3pm - Churton Park Community Centre, 75 Lakewood Ave

Sat 25 November, 1-3pm - Miramar Community Centre, 27 Chelsea St

Further information about the microchipping programme and registration go to www.wellington.govt.nz/microchip