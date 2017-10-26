Auckland restaurateur holds fundraiser for Mexico

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:10

An Auckland restaurateur is holding a fundraiser for orphaned and vulnerable children who were affected by the earthquake which struck Mexico last month.

Ana Cecilia, owner of Besos Latinos Restaurante, was shocked by the devastation in her hometown of Mexico city, which was badly hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on 19th September.

This quake struck just days after her son Fernando was born here in Auckland. "I was so shocked and worried about my family and friends, who are thank goodness okay." The earthquake left widespread destruction throughout Mexico, with the loss of nearly 300 lives, flattened towns and many left homeless.

A long-time supporter of NPH New Zealand, Ana is organising a Latin American Market to raise funds for NPH Mexico, a children’s home and school affected by the quake. Ana sponsors 9 year old Kimberly- from NPH Mexico, whose classroom was damaged by the quake.

The new mum is devoting every spare moment to helping the school children get back into their classrooms before the cold winter months hit.

"I've sponsored Kimberly for many years, and I wanted to do something positive for her and the other children. So we're putting on a market day with a difference. We’ll have delicious Latin American food, crafts, dance and music. It’s a lot to organize but I find the time…even if it’s 3am in the morning!"

WHEN: 4-8pm, 12th November, 2017

WHERE: Mt Eden War Memorial Hall.

COST: $5 donation. Kids free

ENTERTAINMENT: Come along and enjoy some delicious Latin American food, crafts, dance and music. There will be great entertainment including DJ Coco NZ, dance performances and free lessons.

Visit www.nph-newzealand.org for more details. -name changed for privacy reasons.