Napier City Council Civic site submissions closing soon

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:17

Submissions on the future of Napier’s two civic administration buildings close next Friday, 3 November.

The buildings (the Civic Building and the Library Building), have been assessed as earthquake prone by independent consultants Strata Group. The Civic Building has attained 10% of New Building Standards while the Library Building is assessed at 15%.

Council has developed a Statement of Proposal in accordance with section 83 of the Local Government Act 2002. The proposal relates to the site currently occupied by the Civic Administration Building which NCC would like the opportunity to divest of. All Council activities and staff (including Napier’s City Library) can fit onto one half of the site.

The proposal is that: Napier City Council will have the option to divest, either by long-term lease or sale, the site on which the Civic Administration Building is currently located, to a private developer for commercial development.

More details on the Statement of Proposal, including the submission form, are available from www.napier.govt.nz keyword #councilbuildings.