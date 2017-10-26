'Free Ride Fridays' for bus transport in Bay of Plenty

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:25

Cruise into the weekend with free travel on all Bay of Plenty Regional Council contracted bus services between 4.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m. every Friday during November.

Free Ride Fridays are just the ticket, whether you’re a Bayhopper user in Tauranga or WhakatÄne, a Cityride passenger in Rotorua or use one of our more rural bus services to get from A to B.

Stemming from the successful World Car Free Day promotion in September, Free Ride Fridays is a way of rewarding bus passengers and incentivising new users to give public transport a go, according to Public Transport Committee Chairman Lyall Thurston.

"We’re thrilled to offer the Free Ride Fridays promotion all across the Bay of Plenty this November. It’s a chance to say thanks to our regular passengers as well as encouraging others to leave their cars at home," said Mr Thurston.

Free Ride Fridays begins on November 3 and more information including timetables is available at www.baybus.co.nz.