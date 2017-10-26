Meet Your Street programme set to kick off in time for summer

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:41

Selwyn District Council’s mobile BBQ will be visiting 18 different locations around Selwyn providing free street gatherings to encourage neighbours to get to know each other. Along with the free barbecue, the events include music and games for kids.

Connecting Communities Coordinator Tyla Harrison-Hunt says Meet Your Street is a chance for neighbourhoods to get together to catch up with those nearby and make new friends.

"These gatherings encourage neighbours to feel part of their local community, and is especially important for residents new to Selwyn to settle in and form new relationships," says Mr Harrison-Hunt.

The gatherings all take place on Tuesdays between 5.30-7pm. Invitations will be dropped into mailboxes the week before the gatherings.

The first gathering will take place on Tuesday 7 November at Markham Way Reserve in Rolleston, with the last taking place on Tuesday 27 March at Heathridge Place, Lincoln. (See attached full schedule).

To give even more Selwyn residents the chance to meet their street, Council has funds available for those keen to organise and host their own local street gathering. A subsidy of up to $75 is available for each street gathering.

Anyone who lives in a neighbourhood in Selwyn can apply for this subsidy, which has increased from the $50 offered last summer. The gathering can be a small group of neighbours or a whole street. It may be held at the local reserve or playground, or in somebody's backyard. See the Council’s website for more information and full terms and conditions.

Council is also running a competition to give away a bonus Meet Your Street event to one lucky neighbourhood in Selwyn. The Meet Your Street team will provide staffing, a mobile BBQ, drinks (non-alcoholic) and burgers for up to 50 people.

The event will be held on Sunday 10 December from 11am-1pm. Applications open 1 November and close 24 November. The winner will be contacted on 27 November. Visit www.selwyn.govt.nz for the full terms and conditions and to enter the draw.

Check the ‘Meet Your Street Selwyn’ Facebook page for event information, photos and wet weather postponement details.