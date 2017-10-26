Police make arrests following Mangere disorder incident

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:52

Police have arrested two males following a disorder incident at a supermarket on Bader Dr, Mangere on Tuesday evening.

A 17- year-old male from Mangere has been charged with assault and disorder and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court on November 2nd.

An 18-year-old male has been referred to the Community Justice Panel.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into this incident to identify other offenders involved and cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Anyone who was involved or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Ross Donaldson from Mangere Police on 09 250 0500.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Sergeant Ross Donaldson, Counties Manukau Police.