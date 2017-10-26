Pair arrested in Kawerau after tourist robbed

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 18:10

Waikato and Bay of Plenty Police have arrested two men following an investigation into the aggravated robbery of a Belgian tourist.

The hitchhiker was robbed on Sunday 15 October on State Highway 27, Matamata.

Following appeals to the public, investigators received quality information which led Police to two suspects.

Today, CIB and local Police executed search warrants at two separate residential addresses in Kawerau and arrested two local men, aged 19 and 20.

They are due to appear in Whakatane District Court tomorrow, both charged with aggravated robbery.

Police would like to thank the public for providing crucial assistance in the investigation.

The media also provided valuable coverage of the appeal.

We have informed the victim of today’s development and he is pleased to hear of the progress made by Police.