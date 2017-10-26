Queenstown Lakes Community Award winners announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
The LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust have taken top honours at Queenstown Lakes District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.
Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the Queenstown Lakes District Council, and the community at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall to hear how 13 groups are making an impact in their community.
Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says the LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust stood out because of the wide range of volunteers, and wonderful festival they put on every year.
"LUMA is all about connecting this community via a fully sustainable, fully accessible, family-friendly public arts festival" says Miss Boyd.
"LUMA is run entirely by volunteers, and this year they had 117 people volunteering in some capacity, donating thousands of hours of their time. Volunteers ranged from long-time residents, to new arrivals, professionals, tradespeople, travellers, retired people, and local school students." she says.
For winning the Supreme Award, the LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.
They’ll also go on to represent the Queenstown Lakes District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place right here in the Queenstown Lakes District next April.
Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards were:
Youth Community Spirit
Winner - Danique Ehmann (Wakatipu High School)
Runner-up - Ashleigh Cram (Mount Aspiring College)
Heritage and Environment
Winner - Te KÄkano Aotearoa Trust
Runner-up - Queenstown Climbing Club
Commendation - Wakatipu Heritage Trust
Health and Wellbeing
Winner - Baskets of Blessing
Runner-up - Food For Love Wanaka
Commendation - Arrowtown Fire Brigade
Arts and Culture
Winner - Festival of Colour
Sport and Leisure
Winner - Wanaka Trail Ride
Runner-up - Queenstown Cricket Club
Education and Child/Youth Development
Winner - Mount Aspiring College Students in the Community
Runner-up - Wakatipu Youth Trust
Commendation - Kahu Youth Trust
Supreme Winner
LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.