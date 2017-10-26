Queenstown Lakes Community Award winners announced

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 19:45

The LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust have taken top honours at Queenstown Lakes District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the Queenstown Lakes District Council, and the community at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall to hear how 13 groups are making an impact in their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says the LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust stood out because of the wide range of volunteers, and wonderful festival they put on every year.

"LUMA is all about connecting this community via a fully sustainable, fully accessible, family-friendly public arts festival" says Miss Boyd.

"LUMA is run entirely by volunteers, and this year they had 117 people volunteering in some capacity, donating thousands of hours of their time. Volunteers ranged from long-time residents, to new arrivals, professionals, tradespeople, travellers, retired people, and local school students." she says.

For winning the Supreme Award, the LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.

They’ll also go on to represent the Queenstown Lakes District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place right here in the Queenstown Lakes District next April.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards were:

Youth Community Spirit

Winner - Danique Ehmann (Wakatipu High School)

Runner-up - Ashleigh Cram (Mount Aspiring College)

Heritage and Environment

Winner - Te KÄkano Aotearoa Trust

Runner-up - Queenstown Climbing Club

Commendation - Wakatipu Heritage Trust

Health and Wellbeing

Winner - Baskets of Blessing

Runner-up - Food For Love Wanaka

Commendation - Arrowtown Fire Brigade

Arts and Culture

Winner - Festival of Colour

Sport and Leisure

Winner - Wanaka Trail Ride

Runner-up - Queenstown Cricket Club

Education and Child/Youth Development

Winner - Mount Aspiring College Students in the Community

Runner-up - Wakatipu Youth Trust

Commendation - Kahu Youth Trust

Supreme Winner

LUMA Light Festival Charitable Trust