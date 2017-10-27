Police make further arrests following Mangere disorder incident

|
Police have made two further arrests following a disorder incident at a supermarket in Mangere on Tuesday evening.
A 29-year-old male from Mangere has been charged with assault with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.
He will be appearing in the Manukau District Court on 1/11/17.
An 18-year-old male has been referred to the Community Justice Panel.
Four males have been arrested in total in relation to this incident.
