Village gateway community workshops underway

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 09:16

Palmerston North City Council’s Village Gateway Project kicked off its first community workshops in Ashhurst and Bunnythorpe this week.

"We got a great steer from the community and had some common themes coming through." says Murray Phillips, PNCC Horticultural Engineer.

Village gateways will be created at the entrances to Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe, Linton and Longburn as part of the wider City Gateways Project.

Residents were broken into focus groups and asked to put forward ideas that best described their community.

Preferred locations and spatial elements were discussed and ranked in preference from one to five. Design elements that were discussed included:

- Form/Shape

- Scale

- Pattern

- Material

- Lighting Effects

- Vegetation

Design concepts will be presented back to communities early next year, in a second round of community workshops. Council will be liasing with local iwi RangitÄne throughout the design process.

Two more community workshops are to be held at:

- Longburn - Longburn Primary School

Wednesday 1 November 7 - 8:30pm

- Linton - Linton Community Centre

Thursday 2 November 7 - 8:30pm