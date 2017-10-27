Porirua City’s Annual Report released

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 10:36

Exciting projects, a local body election and extreme weather are just some of the things highlighted in Porirua City’s Annual Report 2016/17 and Annual Report 2016/17 Summary, which were published recently.

The storm and earthquake events that hit soon after the election, and the wet summer, autumn and winter that followed have had a big impact on the city and our work this year.

"The city faced some challenges in the immediate days and the months following the KaikÅura earthquake. We’ve had 48 large slips since the flooding and earthquakes, which have cost the city an additional $3.2 million in capital expenditure and $540,000 in operating expenditure this year," says Chief Executive Wendy Walker.

Despite the challenges thrown up by the weather, we’ve completed a number of exciting projects and others are underway.

Highlights include Porirua City Skate Park winning first place for Best Professional Mural in the 2016 Resene Mural Masterpieces Awards, release of the Status Report: Children and Young People in Porirua 2017, completion of another stage of Te Ara Piko pathway in partnership with Plimmerton Rotary Club, establishment of a fit-for-purpose Emergency Operations Centre to serve the community in an emergency, starting work on Porirua City’s splash pad, and the launch of a new studio at the Arena Gym.

"We continue to build on our strengths and work together to make Porirua City a great place to live, work and raise a family, and we remain focused on living within our means," says Porirua Mayor Mike Tana.

"We set out what we achieved under each of our four strategic priorities: children and young people at the centre of city decisions; a healthy harbour and protected catchment; a growing, prosperous and regionally connected city; and a great village and city experience.

"The Annual Report also looks at how we invested your rates, the services we provide for our city - what we do, why we do it and what it cost.

"We’re continuing to work towards balancing our books by 2021/22. The report looks at our operating expenditure compared with our revenue and how we measure up against the long-term goals we set out in the Long-term Plan 2015-25," he says.

The Annual Report 2016/17 and Annual Report 2016/17 Summary are available on the Porirua City website.