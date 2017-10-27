Heavy traffic expected on SH1 south of Kaikoura this weekend

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 10:33

The NZ Transport Agency is asking those heading to Kaikoura for the annual racing weekend to allow extra time and plan ahead for travel.

Tresca Forrester, NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager, says heavier than normal traffic is expected to and from Kaikoura for this popular event, which coincides with the long Marlborough Anniversary weekend.

She says, where possible work sites along SH1 south have been minimised with sites along the Hundalee to be controlled by manual stop/go over the busier times to help traffic to travel as efficiently as possible.

"As well as allowing plenty of time for travel, motorists should also consider taking the Inland Route 70 which is open between Waiau and Kaikoura 24/7. Due to the number of busy work sites on SH1 south, both routes currently take around three hours between Christchurch and Kaikoura."

Ms Forrester also confirmed that due to longer daylight hours, the current open/closed schedule on SH1 south of Kaikoura (between Peketa and Goose Bay) will be extended by one hour at night:

- The opening hours for Fridays to Mondays will from this weekend (Friday 27 October) be extended to 7am-8pm daily (closed overnight).

- The public closed days of Tuesday-Thursday will not change. Short local-only drive-throughs will continue as normal with the road then closed all day (and overnight) for the ongoing essential earthquake recovery work in this narrow corridor.