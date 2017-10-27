Police search for missing West Auckland man

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 10:15

Police are currently searching for missing 29-year-old Ross Tomlinson (pictured) from Glen Eden, Auckland.

Ross was last seen in Henderson around 9am on Wednesday 25th October.

His last known movements were in West Auckland later that morning.

Police are also looking for his vehicle, a grey Nissan Navara Utility with a rear canopy - registration JQR185 (similar to attached picture).

Police have concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen Ross Tomlinson or has any information about his whereabouts to contact Henderson Police immediately on (09) 839 0600.

- Detective Chris Cooper, Henderson Police.