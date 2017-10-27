Auckland Transport is making it easier to pay for parking

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 10:41

It’s getting easier to use parking machines with Auckland Transport upgrading its 810 on-street parking machines.

The new Pay by Plate technology means all you have to do is punch in your registration number and pay.

John Strawbridge, Group Manager Parking Services and Compliance says there’s no need to walk back to your vehicle with a ticket, the system is paperless.

"Not only will these new machines save you time, they use technology that’s very similar to the way you pay for everyday items like coffee."

The newly upgraded machines mean you have the choice of machines that use coins, credit cards or cards that have payWave. Around ten per cent machines will only accept cards.

Text-a-Park is no longer available but customers can download the new AT Park phone app to pay for parking.

Mr Strawbridge says the app is popular with around 27,000 downloads. "Our customers like the start and stop function, it’s taken away the need to guess how much time you need to pay for."

Pay by Plate machines are already used in some private car parks in Auckland and on the streets in Tauranga and Christchurch.

The new machines will be rolled out in stages, the first ones hit the streets of Ponsonby this week. They will be rolled out in Newmarket next month, followed by Parnell, Kingsland and Remuera before Christmas. The city centre, Takapuna, Manukau and Eden Terrace will see the machines introduced early next year.

The new machines will not affect the price of pay and display parking and receipts can be emailed to customers who require them for work purposes.

For more information and to watch the instructional video, visit https://at.govt.nz/driving-parking/paying-for-parking/pay-by-plate-parking/