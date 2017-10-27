KFC’s Fingerlickin' Goods return in a rash summer move

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 11:08

This year, KFC, an official gold partner of Surf Live Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ), has come up with a fun new way to raise funds for the charity and keep kiwis safer at the beach.

The KFC Rashie is the latest in KFC NZ’s limited edition #fingerlickingoods merchandise, following the KFC Candle, Bouquet and Chocolates.

The design nods to the brands’ ‘Original Celebrity Chef’, Colonel Harland Sanders and each KFC Rashie is UPF 50+ so your wings don’t get fried this summer.

In a #fingerlickingoods first, twenty KFC Rashies will be available for the public to purchase via a Trade Me auction, with the proceeds going to SLSNZ as part of KFC’s summer appeal.

Every year, the KFC summer appeal raises money to help SLSNZ keep kiwis safer at the beach. KFC has been an official gold partner of SLSNZ since the 2012/13 Summer, raising over $700,000 for the nationwide charity to date.

KFC Marketing Director Clark Wilson said that SLSNZ is a fantastic local charity and it’s a pleasure to be associated with them.

"We’ve partnered with SLSNZ for the past five years, and the KFC Rashie Auction is a fun way to draw attention to the great work SLSNZ and its lifeguards do to keep us safer on the beach."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has been patrolling NZ beaches for over 105 years and every summer their volunteers save around one thousand lives. Since records began no one has ever drowned swimming between the flags.

SLSNZ CEO Paul Dalton says: "The beach is New Zealand’s favourite playground, but it can also be a dangerous place if you don’t understand the risks and prepare yourself properly. We love the KFC Rashie and thank KFC for its continued support and assistance with helping to spread awareness of beach safety."

Twenty limited-edition unisex KFC Rashies in sizes small, medium and large will be up for grabs from today in the Trade Me auction, live from Friday 27 October until Sunday 5 November. KFC will also be giving away ten KFC Rashies through its social media channels this week.

In addition to the funds raised from the KFC Rashie auction, $1 from every KFC Surf Safe bucket sold between 17 October and 27 November 2017 will be donated to SLSNZ.