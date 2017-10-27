STEAM without the hot air

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 11:47

Society looks to engineers to design and build all the things that support human life - from the basic provision of shelter, water, and safety, to the entire urban infrastructure that keeps society. Yet Dean of Engineering at the University of Waikato, Professor Mark Dyer says engineering education rarely equips people to see engineering in those broad terms.

At his Inaugural Professorial Lecture on November 14, Professor Dyer will explore the changing face of engineering education and his own career that has seen him promote creativity and innovation alongside the traditional technical engineering disciplines.

He will challenge the fashionable concept of STEAM, which injects art into the sciences, and technology in the hope of generating creativity. Instead he advocates the need for a more holistic framework for engineering that encompasses design, craft, physical sciences and human sciences.

Professor Dyer joined Waikato’s School of Engineering from Trinity College, Dublin where for nine years he led TrinityHaus, an interdisciplinary research centre to provide innovative solutions for buildings, neighbourhoods and cities, and before that he worked in the construction sector.

Professor Dyer’s Inaugural Professorial Lecture is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday 14 November at 5.15pm, at the Academy of Performing Arts at the University of Waikato, Hamilton.

Inaugural Professorial Lectures at the University of Waikato introduce new professors to the community and gives them a chance to demonstrate how their work is having a real impact on the world around us.