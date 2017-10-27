Liam Messam and Te Radar receive honorary degrees next week

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 11:54

Wintec recognises people who help build a stronger community as part of our commitment to seeing our city, region and nation grow.

Some of New Zealand’s and the region’s greatest names make up Wintec’s family of honoraries.

Whether it be through innovation in industry or business, research or enhancing New Zealand society, each year we award honorary fellowships, degrees and medals to people who have made a significant contribution to Wintec, the region or the nation.

Liam Messam

Master of Science - Sport and Exercise Science

Liam Messam is well-known around the world for his rugby prowess. Arguably one of the most influential players in Chiefs’ history; captaining national rugby teams, as well as being a former All Black, and two-time Commonwealth Games Sevens gold medallist.

Liam is the most capped-player in Chiefs history with 162 games to his name. For Waikato he's played 82 matches, and at a national and international level, he has 45 All Blacks caps and has played in 26 tournaments for the New Zealand Sevens team since his debut in 2002. He became captain of the Sevens side at the age of 20 in 2004, as well as being named New Zealand Sevens Player of the Year. In 2005 he led New Zealand to the final of the IRB Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in Hong Kong. In 2012 and 2013 he was awarded the Tom French Cup as MÄori Player of the Year. He is currently playing rugby in Japan.

The skilled ball-runner and abrasive loose forward, cares a lot about the welfare of our young people. For many years, Liam has worked within our community on numerous youth initiatives.

Liam has a strong link to the South Pacific Institute (SPI), a local private training organisation based in Hamilton, where he has been a teacher, mentor and role model, investing hours of his personal time.

Off the field he commits time into Team Messam, a youth initiative he created. Liam has facilitated youth at risk and youth achievement workshops as part of this. Team Messam uses rugby to provide the opportunity for youth to grow through international travel, supporting them with fundraising and sponsorship.

An ambassador for the Adoption Option Society Group, Liam represents those in closed adoptions, providing a face and identity to this organisation.

Born in Blenheim and of MÄori descent, Liam affiliates to the NgÄi TÅ«hoe iwi. He credits his adoptive parents Lewis and Wanda Messam as the inspiration for his sporting success and his motivation to help young people. For more than 40 years, Lewis and Wanda Messam opened their home to more than 400 children. Liam Messam’s sporting achievements are remarkable, however his efforts to develop youth and indigenous people are equally impressive. He’s also a husband and father to two young sons, Jai and Bodie.

Te Radar (Andrew Lumsden) Master of Arts

Waikato-born Te Radar has made a significant contribution to the nation’s appetite for thought provoking entertainment. He makes outstanding comedy and presents award-

winning documentaries - often at the same time.

Not many people know Te Radar’s real name, but there were too many Andrews when Andrew J Lumsden attended Otago University, so the nickname Radar was born. He discovered his love of comedy while failing law and took up drama instead. Te Radar has been mining comedy and wry observation from his interest in travel, culture and history ever since.

Te Radar has become a household name in New Zealand as an award-winning satirist, documentary-maker, writer, stage and screen director. He has a rare talent for combining laughter and documentary making, from intrepid journeying where he survived a scorpion attack in Mali, to stand-up comedy, and sustainable living shows Off the Radar and Radar's Patch.

Since 2006 Te Radar has won eight major media, screen and comedy awards and was nominated for four more.

The presenter of several TVNZ programmes, Radar Across the Pacific, Global Radar, Radar’s Patch, Off the Radar, Homegrown and Hidden In The Numbers, he was nominated as best presenter on New Zealand television in 2012, 2009 and 2007. He presented and directed the documentary Our Far South on Antarctica and he joined the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2013 to narrate the touring production, Peter and the Wolf.

A gifted writer, Te Radar has twice won the Qantas Media Award for Best Humour Column for his New Zealand Herald columns and he published a book of his experiences with sustainable living entitled Off The Radar: A Man, A Plan, and a Paddock.

For 15 years Te Radar has provided a satirical view of the week on National Radio’s Nine to Noon each Friday. He has created shows for radio. A standout is the Radio New Zealand four part series on his travels through the Arab-Israeli conflict in 2004, where he can claim to be the last Kiwi journalist to interview Yassar Arafat. His career to date suggests there will be a lot more surprises from this talented and prolific New Zealander.