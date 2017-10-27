Te Putake o te Riri successful applications announced

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 13:09

The first successful applications to the inaugural regional Te PÅ«take o te Riri Wars and Conflicts in New Zealand commemoration Fund for 2017 have been announced.

Te Puni KÅkiri received 16 applications for the first regional funding round that closed on August 8 this year. In total, 78 per cent of the total fund has been allocated to initiatives, and events that focus on Te PÅ«take o te Riri Wars and Conflicts in New Zealand - and that are also part of the history of Aotearoa New Zealand - equating to $385,000 distributed.

Michelle Hippolite ToihautÅ« | Chief Executive of Te Puni KÅkiri and panel member of the Te PÅ«take o te Riri Panel says that she is pleased with the number of applications.

"It means that there is an appetite for whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities across the nation to hold commemorative events that create awareness about these important historical encounters between both PÄkehÄ and MÄori," she says.

Applications have been assessed against criteria that was set out in the application form. The application needed to demonstrate how the initiative met the objective of the Fund to commemorate a New Zealand War and/or conflict and the significance of the event to MÄori and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Mrs Hippolite says she is looking forward to seeing these initiatives take place and hopes more applications are received in next year’s funding round.

"As these events help to raise awareness, and more regions are telling their stories, whÄnau are likely to apply to the Fund. This is a good outcome because it will help to ensure that the history of Aotearoa New Zealand continues to be told at a provincial level."

The first inaugural national event to commemorate Te PÅ«take o te Riri Wars and Conflicts in New Zealand for 2017 will be celebrated and marked by the regional events held by iwi and community groups.

These events will provide an enriching experience for a number of communities across the nation and help spread a positive message about the impact of the New Zealand Land Wars.

Mrs Hippolite says that these events will help to showcase the many Land Wars and Conflicts that were often a historic building block in the nation.

"I’d encourage for all New Zealander’s to attend the planned events for their respective regions as a way of learning more about the history of Aotearoa New Zealand and what happened in the rohe, and celebrating our diverse and rich culture," she says.

For information about the successful applications go to the website here: https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/te-putake-o-te-riri-wars-and-conflicts-in-new-zeal/

More information about the events can be found at: www.tpk.govt.nz/rauika