Name release of deceased in Ti Rakau Dr fatal crash

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 15:25

Police can release the name of the male who died following a fatal crash on Ti Rakau Dr, Burswood on Wednesday 25th October.

He was 54-year-old Brett Howard Dodson from Auckland.

Police's sympathies are with Mr Dodson's family at this difficult time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a motorbike and a bus and occurred at approximately 4.30pm.

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300.