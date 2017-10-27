Police appeal for information following sexual assault

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 15:47

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating a sexual assault on Monday afternoon in Ahuriri, Bluff Hill are appealing to the community for assistance.

On Monday 23 October, at approximately 4.30pm, a woman was approached from behind and assaulted around the Shakespeare Road area.

While the victim was not harmed in the incident, this was a distressing incident and Police are providing support to her.

The alleged offender is described as a Caucasian man in his 20’s, of lean build with sandy blonde, medium length hair and was said to be wearing light coloured shorts and a dark coloured hoodie.

Anyone who was in the area on Monday afternoon and may have seen a person matching this description, or has any other information which may help identify the alleged offender, is asked to call Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.