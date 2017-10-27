Threats by anti-1080 activists condemned

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 17:17

Hunters have joined with other voices in condemning threats by anti-1080 activists to illegally release deer in new areas currently free of game animals.

Responding to news of what he called "outrageous" threats to release sika deer in theTaranaki region, NZ Deerstalkers’ Association President Bill O’Leary said the NZDA deplored and condemned "this act of ecoterrorism."

"We totally distance ourselves from anyone involved in this outrage against the environment and sound wildlife management," he said. "Apart from being illegal, further releases of game in new places is totally contrary to the protection of indigenous biodiversity. We acknowledge that wild game are already in enough places throughout New Zealand, and fully support the immediate eradication of any wild animals illegally released anywhere new, any time.