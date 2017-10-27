Council's Community Funding is now online

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 16:53

If you’re seeking community funding from Palmerston North City Council - life has just got a little easier. From 7 November, you can apply online for grants like the Celebrating Communities Fund, Creative Communities Scheme, or Natural and Cultural Heritage Incentive Fund.

"Moving from paper-based applications allows us better management and reporting of information," says Ian Littleworth, Community Engagement Manager. "We also believe our applicants will find it easier to use. Being user-friendly was key in the system’s development as around 200 groups or individuals make applications to these funds each year. We understand some people are used to paper applications, but we want to reassure them we are here to assist, and that the new system should make applications easier for them."

The new system also gives you an easy way to make contact with us prior to applying for funds. We can offer guidance and ensure you are applying for the right fund, as we don’t want people being disappointed with finding this information out too late.

Advice and assistance with Council’s community grants is offered from the Community Funding Coordinator, Becca Hofmann and Policy Planner Matthew McKay for the Natural and Cultural Heritage Incentive Fund

The new grants software is SmartyGrants, which is widely used by other funding providers and local authorities.