Patience and consideration called for at Coromandel road cycle event

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 19:10

Police are forewarning road users to be extremely careful this weekend in the Coromandel, tomorrow Saturday 28 October, with the K2/K1 road cycling event.

It starts at 7.45am from Whitianga, heading counter clockwise to Coromandel, Thames, Tairua and back again to Whitianga.

Additional riders will join the ride from Thames and Tairua during the day.

"Last year there were approximately 1,500 riders, so it is a large event. We want everybody to enjoy the event safely and considerately. There is always risk with a high number of bicycle riders like this event, so we are pleading with motorists and cyclists to have absolute patience and consideration for each other," says Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering of Waikato Road Policing.

"The route is all on State Highway 25 and 25A. Up until midday motorists can expect to encounter the bulk of riders between Whitianga, Coromandel and Thames.

From midday onwards many cyclists will be riding between Thames, Tairua and Whitianga.

"The weather forecast looks uncertain so the roads may well be wet, which is another good reason to be patient and drive slow.

"Police will be patrolling the peninsula and Hauraki plains and we will have no tolerance for irresponsible motorists who create any sort of danger for others. So our hope and plea is for patience and consideration while we have another busy weekend in the Coromandel."