Persistent warmth coming for large parts of New Zealand

Saturday, 28 October, 2017 - 10:05

New Zealand will be covered with high pressure which will basically be stationary and centred just to the east of the country for the next week ahead.

Weather highlights:

An episode of several days of dry weather and significantly warmer than normal temperatures will spread across most areas in the South Island and warmer weather to the southern part of the North Island (although a risk of showers and cloud remains in the North Island until Monday).

Maximum temperatures are forecast to be over 20C in Christchurch and Invercargill until Wednesday.

Further inland, like Alexandra, and temperatures may exceed 25 degrees.

The eastern side of the South Island will be specifically dry and more likely to be clear, being sheltered by the Southern Alps.

Showery and cloudy weather will still be found in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne where a warm front lies. A drier trend is likely next week for a time, but clouds are still possible.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz with The Weather Company