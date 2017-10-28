Mayor praises Christchurch teachers

Saturday, 28 October, 2017 - 12:24

Mayor Lianne Dalziel has commended the commitment of Christchurch teachers in the post-earthquake environment ahead of World Teachers' Day on Sunday.

In a statement the Mayor has acknowledged the strength of character and professionalism of our educators.

"Heroes come in many guises,'' she says.

"For the children and young people of Canterbury struggling to comprehend a post-earthquake world, their teachers have often filled that role.

"Therefore, it is fitting on World Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the strength of character and professionalism of our educators and their ongoing commitment to the younger members of our community.

"In a time of great stress, teachers were the first responders.

"Ensuring children and young people could return to learning quickly helped normalise a stressful time for students and their families.

"In creating such a supportive environment, teachers also benefited the wider community.

"Adaptability was key to their success. By being innovative, they helped bind our community and kept students safe, both empowering their learning and managing their fears.

"So thank you to our educators. We couldn’t have got through without you and we honour you on this special day.''