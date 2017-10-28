Body found in search for missing Waihi man

Saturday, 28 October, 2017 - 13:30

While undertaking a search of farmland in the Waihi area this morning, Search and Rescue personnel have located a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it is 46-year-old Grant Ridley who has been missing for two weeks.

Next of kin has now been informed and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to Mr Ridley’s family and friends at this time.