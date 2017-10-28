Four Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 28 October, 2017 - 20:14

It’s a Saturday night to remember for Lotto players from Auckland, New Plymouth, Napier and Wellington after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Alfriston Dairy in Auckland, Pak ‘N’ Save New Plymouth in New Plymouth, Shakespeare Road Mini Mart in Napier and Mac’s Photo and Lotto in Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Every time you play Lotto you’re helping Surf Life Saving teach thousands of Kiwi kids life-saving beach safety skills through their Beach Education programme. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.