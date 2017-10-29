Fatal crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai

|
One person has died following a fatal crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, last night.
Police were called just before 11:00pm to the two car collision between McLaren Falls Road and Onanawa Road.
One person died at the scene and two others were injured.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
