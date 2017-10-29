A warm week ahead

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 12:23

While those in the upper North Island have had a wet weekend, those in the South Island have had plenty of sunshine. The Kaimai Range has clocked up the highest rainfall total so far this weekend, with 110.3 mm recorded up to midday on Sunday. Tauranga saw 55.8 mm in the same timeframe, while weather stations around Auckland recorded up to 40 mm. Those in Northland have been spared the rainfall, and instead saw some warm temperatures, with the mercury in Whangarei reaching 22.6C. The lower North Island also had a warm sunny day on Saturday, with Levin reaching 23C.

While there is still scattered rain and showers around the upper North Island, and the lower North Island has clouded over today, the Island can expect the fine weather to return as we head into the working week, with temperatures reaching the early twenties for many, particularly in the southwest.

Meanwhile in the South Island, the sun is still shining for most, though cloud and isolated showers have temporarily moved into the north and west. Alexandra saw a high temperature of 24.4C on Saturday, which is a sign of what is to come.

"Sunshine and warmth will be the theme for most of the country as we head into the working week," said MetService Meteorologist Claire Flynn. "The warmest spots are expected to be in the South Island, with Alexandra looking to reach 26C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Invercargill reaching 25C on Monday."

The warmth is expected to continue through to Thursday.

"We define a heat wave as five consecutive days when high temperatures are at least five degrees above average for the time of year," Flynn explained. "With temperatures forecast to be in the mid-twenties, parts of Southland, and inland Otago and Canterbury are likely to experience a heat wave this week, due to the persistent warmth."

The sunshine and warm weather won’t last the whole week, however. A front is expected to approach the country later on Thursday, gradually spreading rain across New Zealand by Friday.

