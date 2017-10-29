Fatal crash on Great North Rd

|
Auckland Police are attending a fatal motorcycle crash on Great North Road, Western Springs, where the motorcyclist has died at the scene.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:20pm, near the St Lukes Road off-ram in Auckland.
No other vehicles appear to have been involved and there are no other injuries.
While traffic is moving through, motorists are advised to be patient in the area.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
