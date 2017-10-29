Christchurch Police seek witnesses to Linwood Avenue crash

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 14:25

Canterbury Police are seeking witnesses to a collision which occurred on Linwood Avenue at approximately 11:30am this morning.

The incident between two cars occurred near the intersection with Tancred Street.

No one was seriously injured but there was significant damage to one car and to a nearby house.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Constable Chris Adcock at Christchurch Police Station on 03 363 7400.