Christchurch Police seek witnesses to Linwood Avenue crash

Canterbury Police are seeking witnesses to a collision which occurred on Linwood Avenue at approximately 11:30am this morning.
The incident between two cars occurred near the intersection with Tancred Street.
No one was seriously injured but there was significant damage to one car and to a nearby house.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Constable Chris Adcock at Christchurch Police Station on 03 363 7400.
