Counties Manukau Police seek witnesses to collision

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 16:55

At about 3pm on Friday 27 October, 2017 a vehicle was exiting State Highway 1 onto Great South Road, Manukau, intending to head north.

After entering the junction, it was struck by an unknown white Toyota ute which failed to stop and continued south on Great South Road towards Manurewa Town Centre.

The offending vehicle may have sustained slight damage.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information related to the white Toyota ute involved.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Smyth at Pukekohe Police Station on 09 237 1700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.