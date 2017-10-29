Nominate your Seaweek 2018 Ocean Champion

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 18:15

NZAEE Seaweek is delighted to announce that nominations are about to open to find the Seaweek "Ocean Champion" for 2018.

Visit the Seaweek website at seaweek.org.nz to nominate your "Ocean Champion" and celebrate all those individuals, groups and organizations who work so hard to look after our seas and the marine life that lives in them.

Nominations will be open from Wednesday 1 November 2017 until Wednesday 31 January 2018 and voting will take place during February 2018. Nominees will all be featured on the Seaweek website.

The winner will be announced during Seaweek 2018 and will receive a prize package equivalent to at least $500 donated by the New Zealand Coastal Society to support their work.

Last year's Ocean Champion was turtle expert Dr Dan Godoy.

Seaweek National Coordinator Dr Mels Barton says "We are looking forward to seeing which ocean champions are nominated this year. There are so many people and groups working away quietly around the country doing their bit to protect our coastline and seas that it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate their work and share their stories. We hope everyone finds it as inspiring as we do because we can all be ocean champions".

Seaweek 2018 will take place from Saturday 3 March to Sunday 11 March. The theme "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People" will highlight the enormous contribution our beaches, seas and coasts make to our health and wellbeing, and practical steps we can take to keep our coastline and seas healthy for all.

Seaweek 2018 will see more great opportunities and resources to inspire children and communities to get involved in citizen science.

New resources for Seaweek 2018 include an inspirational interactive website from Young Ocean Explorers at www.youngoceanexplorers.com plus a new book "The Ultimate Guide to the New Zealand Seashore" by Sally Carson and Rod Morris to be launched this week.

As part of the lead-in to Seaweek, workshops will be run around the country in November to support a new secondary science resource on ocean acidification called "The Ocean of Tomorrow" by the NZ Marine Studies Centre.

Events scheduled around the country during Seaweek 2018 will include favourites such as ‘Farewell to the Godwits’ bird watching, clean-ups, adventure races, films, lectures and guided snorkeling trips. Sustainable Coastlines have already announced they will support clean-ups across all of TÄmaki Makaurau during Seaweek. If you are interested in organising an event contact the Seaweek Regional Coordinator for your area to discuss how they can support you. Their contact details and all events will be available on the Seaweek website.

The Seaweek team would love to hear what events your school or group is doing to explore next year’s Seaweek theme "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People" and help you with publicity and resources. Please let the National Coordinator, Mels Barton know your ideas and plans: mels@subliminal.co.nz

Seaweek 2018 is coordinated by the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education (NZAEE) and supported by Foundation North, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Marine Studies Centre (Otago University), Environment Canterbury Regional Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, The National Aquarium - Napier City Council, New Zealand Coastal Society, Young Ocean Explorers, Experiencing Marine Reserves and many local sponsors.