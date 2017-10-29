Pink fairy helps cop to stop offender in their tracks

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 18:45

A pink crop top, pink tutu, pink fishnets and fairy wings may not be the uniform you are used to seeing crime-fighters wearing, but it was in Napier today as a good Samaritan helped Police to stop an offender getting away.

At approximately 2pm a man entered a dairy on Hastings Street, Napier wearing a balaclava and threatened a staff member.

The staff member chased the man from the store and across the road onto Marine Parade where two members of the public, including the pink fairy, tackled him to the ground and held him down.

An off duty Police officer who was in the area ran to their aid and she helped the pair to keep the man restrained until on duty Police arrived at the scene.

The man in pink, who had recently taken part in a breast cancer awareness walk, phoned Police and reported the incident.

"We want to give our pink fairy hero and his acquaintance a big pat on the back for preventing this offender from getting away," says Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart of the Eastern District Command Centre.

"While we encourage people to think about the risks involved before stepping in during an incident such as this, there is no denying that the efforts of these two good Samaritans have assisted us in preventing this person causing further harm in our community.

"I also commend the actions of our off duty officer who dropped what she was doing to respond and assist in this situation.

"We accept the pink uniform is rather effective and was popular with bystanders, but I think we’ll be sticking to the blue," says Senior Sergeant Stewart.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is set to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

He has been treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating and would appreciate hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any useful information.

People with information can contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700.