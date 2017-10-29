Man who arrived from Korea arrested

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 20:16

The man who arrived in New Zealand from Korea earlier this week was arrested around 5:30pm today and is in Police custody.

The 35-year-old has been charged in relation to an alleged historic theft.

He is set to appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow.

New Zealand Police is continuing to liaise with Korean authorities and this matter is being treated as a priority.

Extradition proceedings have not been received, for that reason, Police cannot add anything further at this stage.