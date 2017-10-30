Police investigating Fitz Sports Bar robbery

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 06:51

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Fitz Sports Bar on the corner Cashel Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Christchurch yesterday morning.

At approximately 8.40am on Sunday 29 October, 2017 a man entered the bar and demanded cash from two staff members who were preparing the bar for the day.

No one was injured, but both staff members are understandably shaken.

Police are looking to identify the man pictured in the attached CCTV image and ask anyone who recognises his distinctive clothing to contact police.

Police are also appealing for any sightings of this man and ask anyone who may have seen him to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 3637400 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.