SPCA's List of Shame reveals shameful animal cruelty across NZ

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 08:15

A Labrador-cross who was tied up for weeks, and left to suffer from the pain of a metal chain embedded in her neck, is just one of the animals whose horrific story is on this year’s SPCA List of Shame.

The annual list reveals details of 10 of the most shameful animal abuse cases across New Zealand this year. It’s being released today ahead of the 2017 SPCA Annual Appeal, the organisation’s biggest nationwide fundraising drive, from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th November.

Thanks to the work of SPCA Inspectors, some of the animals on this year’s List of Shame survived to have a second chance at a happy, healthy life. This year’s ambassador, Maggie, was found tied up with a chain deeply embedded into her neck. The owner had tied her up away from the house, saying it was to hide her horrific injuries from his children. Removal of the chain with bolt cutters revealed pus-filled wounds up to 7cm wide and 4cm deep around the dog’s neck. She has since made a full recovery, and been rehomed with a loving, new family in Gordonton, near Hamilton.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says, "We dealt with close to 15,000 welfare complaints in 2016. We need the publics support to end this shameful cruelty in New Zealand once and for all. We receive almost no government funding to run the SPCA Inspectorate, which costs approximately $9 million every year."

This year’s list includes upsetting stories about acts of violence and neglect - including the beating of a Labrador puppy who suffered two fractures to his left hind leg, a female dog who was hit three times on the head with a hammer, and a cat who was found with the tips of her ears cut off.

"The List of Shame will shock people. It’s very clear that with such cruelty going on, the SPCA’s work needs to continue - to protect those who cannot speak for themselves. The Annual Appeal aims to raise much-needed funds, which will be used to care for abused animals and educating people to help prevent cruelty," added Andrea.

Donations to this year’s SPCA Annual Appeal can be made to street collectors around the country from Friday 10th November, or online http://www.spcaannualappeal.org.nz/.

Please find the 2017 List of Shame attached.