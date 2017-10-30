Design the Future to light up Auckland Harbour Bridge

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 09:02

We’re looking for some bright young sparks to step up and win the chance to flick the switch on Vector Lights!

Auckland Council and Vector have formed a smart energy partnership, in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency, that will see Auckland’s iconic Harbour Bridge lit up by cutting-edge solar, battery and peer-to-peer technology this summer.

Primary and intermediate school students, Year 3 to Year 8, are invited to put their inventor’s caps on and enter the Design the Future competition. See vector.co.nz/designthefuture for all the details.

Auckland is committed to innovation and new beginnings, and we know that we have lots of clever and creative kids who care about their environment and love new technology.

With Vector Lights, Auckland Harbour Bridge will become a showcase of smart energy technology, and a guiding light toward innovation. On launch night this summer-, a stunning and unique light and sound show will illuminate the WaitematÄ Harbour.

We’re asking kids from three age categories (school years 3-4, years 5-6, and 7-8) to show us their vision by drawing, making or filming (or any other creative method they choose!) something that will make life better. We want them to ignite their imagination and design something that uses smart energy technology in amazing ways.

Our winners will then have a VERY special role to play in lighting up the Harbour Bridge - they will be guests of honour at the launch of Vector Lights and they’ll turn on the lights to start the show.

The Design The Future judges are Auckland’s Mayor Phil Goff, Vector’s CEO Simon Mackenzie, along with Dr Michelle Dickinson, a.k.a. Nanogirl.

Mayor Goff says, "Lighting up Auckland’s Harbour Bridge with solar-powered lights will make our city more interesting, exciting and demonstrate our commitment to sustainability.

"Using sustainable technology is an investment in Auckland’s future and I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas and innovation from young Aucklanders as they imagine the future of our city," said Mayor Goff.

Vector CEO Simon Mackenzie says the Vector Lights installation is designed to be a bold demonstration of the potential for sustainable energy technology.

"Vector Lights is all about creating an event attraction for Auckland which leaves the planet in better shape for the next generation, so it’s appropriate to let that generation have a go at designing the energy landscape of in the future."

Dr Michelle Dickinson adds, "This competition helps to nurture the creative potential of our students as they think about the future they would like to grow up in. Creativity is crucial for raising the next generation of problem solvers and I can’t wait to see what innovative ideas they will come up with."

The Design The Future competition is open from now until 26 November. Entries can be drawings, videos or models - anything goes! Read all the instructions, terms and conditions and upload your entry at: vector.co.nz/designthefuture