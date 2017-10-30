Rona Bay wharf refurbishment at Eastbourne about to start

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 10:50

Hutt City Council Council is kicking off its comprehensive wharf refurbishment programme next month with works commencing on the Rona Bay Wharf at Eastbourne.

The Wharf is over 110 years old and requires renewal of much of its structure.

"Given its age and how well used it has been, the wharf now needs to have many of its piles and structural beams replaced," says Mayor Ray Wallace.

"It’s a heritage structure so we will be ensuring that the works are carried out sympathetically with the heritage status."

Local contractor GK Shaw Ltd, which specialise in wharf repairs and refurbishment, will be undertaking the work.

The Rona Bay Wharf will be closed from mid-November for up to 12 months, while the refurbishment takes place.

Council has four recreational wharves at Rona Bay, Days Bay, Point Howard and Petone and has set aside $7.3M in its budgets for wharf refurbishment over the next three years.

Point Howard Wharf and a section of Petone Wharf are earmarked for removal, subject to further investigation.

Timing on the refurbishment of the other wharves and the removal work will be known early next year.