Feedback on Wellington public places bylaw review sought

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 10:54

Consultation is now open on Wellington City Council’s proposed changes to their Public Places Bylaw - which includes everything from freedom camping to cigarette butts.

From today, members of the public can have their say on an extension to the Evans Bay freedom camping site, and amended powers to manage damage to public places.

The submissions are open from 30 October - 7 November 2017. Information on the changes is available online and from the Council’s Service Centre and all Wellington City Libraries. Homeowners living near the Evans Bay Marina have been written to directly to let them know about the consultation.

This bylaw allows the Council to set controls on how public places are used, and on activities in them that may cause a nuisance. Public places include roads, cemeteries, beaches, local and regional parks.

A final report on the Public Places Bylaw review will be considered by the Council's City Strategy Committee in early December, with the Council making a decision later that month.