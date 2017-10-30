First takahÄ egg at Pukaha for over 20 years.

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 10:58

The rangers at Pukaha Mount Bruce, National Wildlife Centre were delighted this week to discover that the resident takahÄ couple, Natural and Fomi are sitting on an egg. The egg was discovered on Saturday by Pukaha ranger, Tara Swan. The discovery of the egg marks the first time a takahÄ egg has been laid at the centre for over 20 years. It is particularly special because Pukaha Mount Bruce’s very first conservation breeding programme was with the takahÄ and dates back to the late 1960’s.

The female Takahe, Fomi (which stands for Friends of Mana Island) arrived at Pukaha Mount Bruce in June of this year. Fomi had resided on Mana Island off the Kapiti Coast since she was hatched there 13 years ago. Fomi came to Pukaha Mount Bruce to be introduced to Natural, the male takahÄ that resides at Pukaha.

Natural was living alone after the recent passing of his companion, Bud who had passed away from natural causes at Pukaha Mount Bruce in April.

Takahe prefer to live in pairs or family groups so after Bud passed away Fomi was sent to live with Natural at Pukaha Mount Bruce. Fomi, the female takahÄ had not bred on Mana Island for the last three years so it was assumed her prime breeding days were finished. Pukaha’s resident male is aged 18 years old so it was also assumed that he is no longer an active breeding takahÄ.

All these factors combined mean that there is a high chance that this egg is infertile but the team at Pukaha are still hopeful and will be keeping a close eye on developments. The two birds hit it off from the moment they were introduced and Pukaha rangers have witnessed the pair breeding. If the egg is fertile, in just 30 days time Fomi and Natural will be proud parents to the first takahÄ chick hatched at Pukaha Mount Bruce for two decades.

This exciting discovery at Pukaha Mt Bruce coincides with the release last week of the official yearly takahÄ population count listed as 347 birds, with over 100 breeding pairs.

DOC's Senior TakahÄ Ranger Glen Greaves says the TakahÄ Recovery Programme is thrilled with the results.

"This is the highest annual growth rate recorded in the population since management began almost 70 years ago.

Along with the success of the growing population, the programme has passed the 100-breeding pair milestone for the first time on record. This is more than double the number of breeding pair, 10 years ago.

As the population grows there is more certainty for the future of the takahÄ. The species has recently moved two steps away from extinction according to the New Zealand Threat Classification System. The recovery programme is confident the number of takahÄ will increase by at least 10 percent after this summer's breeding season.

With the population increasing, new sanctuary sites to house the takahÄ have doubled in the past 10 years. This provides an important safeguard for the species should disaster strike the only wild population.

Todd Jenkinson- Conservation manager at Pukaha Mount Bruce says "Pukaha would be thrilled to be part of that 10% increase in takahÄ. If the egg is indeed fertile and a chick is successfully hatched at Pukaha, the takahÄ programme at the centre would have gone full circle- the early days of the takahÄ recovery programme has roots at Pukaha Mount Bruce."