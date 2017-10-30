New research centre 'tackling the big questions'

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 11:49

A new research centre involving scientists from a wide range of disciplines is launching tomorrow at the University of Auckland.

A new research centre involving scientists from a wide range of disciplines is launching tomorrow at the University of Auckland.

Led by geologist and astrobiologist Professor Kathleen Campbell from the University’s School of Environment, Professor Richard Easther, Head of the Department of Physics, Dr Emily Parke from the Department of Philosophy and Dr Daniel Hikuroa from MÄori Studies, Te Ao MÄrama - the Centre for Fundamental Inquiry brings together researchers from across the spectrum to address some of the great mysteries of existence.

Professor Campbell says the launch of the new centre is an exciting event that will foster strong inter-disciplinary approaches to some of the biggest questions facing humankind.

"This new centre is focused on addressing questions that go beyond ‘business as usual’, questions that are very easy to ask but very hard to answer," says Professor Campbell.

The Centre aims to foster collaborative research between researchers in physics, philosophy, astrobiology, MÄori studies and more in research projects.

Big questions the Centre will address include how did life originate? Is there life on other planets? What is a mind, what is consciousness? How does a MÄori informed world view enrich investigation of some of life’s biggest mysteries?