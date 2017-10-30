Freight rolling again on Kaikoura line

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 12:53

Freight operations on the Main North Line between Blenheim and Christchurch are set to resume tonight, says KiwiRail Group General Manager Network Services Todd Moyle.

"Favourable weather conditions and the excellent work by our teams mean we are able to re-open the line for freight.

"There will be two return freight services scheduled to operate each night. That enables work on the road reconstruction to continue during the day," Mr Moyle says.

"Despite the limited, low frequency of the services, we estimate they will help take up to 2000 trucks a month off the inland route.

"That helps take pressure off the alternate route, which has been the main route to shift freight south since the earthquake.

"We will continue to work towards restoring the line to its full operating capacity over the coming months."

The freight services had been suspended after exceptionally high levels of rain in Kaikoura impacted on the rail link.

The region had experienced heavy rain in September and at the beginning of October causing more than 30 slips in the area, including three major slips, which saw material come down onto the rail and road.

The line still remains vulnerable to exceptionally heavy rainfall and seismic events.

As the freight services resume KiwiRail reminds everyone to take care around the rail network, and always expect trains at any time, from either direction.