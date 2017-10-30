Man arrested in relation to construction site burglary

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 14:10

Nelson Tactical Crime Unit have today charged a man in relation to the theft of a significant number of tools from a Fitzgerald Construction site on 22 October.

Approximately $30,000 worth of tools were taken from the site in Trafalgar Street, Nelson.

Police executed a search warrant late last week at an address on Atawhai Drive, where the vehicle used in the burglary was located.

The vehicle had previously been stolen from a commercial premises in Nelson on 13 October.

Police also located a trailer which had been stolen several days earlier.

A 42-year-old man appeared in the Nelson District Court earlier today facing multiples burglary and theft charges.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to reappear on 14 November.

Police have recovered a small number of the tools, and enquires are continuing to locate the rest.

A reminder to construction workers, please make sure to secure any tools properly, as making sure vehicles, sheds or building sites are adequately locked is a simple and effective way of deterring thieves.

Anyone who may have information that could assist with locating the remainder of the tools is asked to please contact Nelson Police on (03) 545 8960 and quote file reference number 171022/7572, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.