Large high forecast to remain slow-moving over Chatham Islands

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 14:24

A large high is forecast to remain slow-moving over the Chatham Islands until Thursday, directing a north to northeast flow over New Zealand with warm temperatures likely in many places.

The high moves eastwards on Friday, allowing a trough over the Tasman Sea to move onto the South Island. This trough is forecast to bring a period of northerly rain to the west of the South Island, and there is low confidence of rainfall accumulations reaching warning criteria about Fiordland, Westland, Buller and northwest Nelson, especially about the ranges. There is also low confidence of severe northwest gales affecting Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds Friday night.

On Saturday, another trough is forecast to move quickly eastwards across New Zealand, preceded by strong northwesterlies and followed by a strong westerly flow. There is another period of heavy rain expected in the west of the South Island, with low confidence of warning amounts of rain especially about the ranges. There is also low confidence of severe west to northwest gales affecting the Canterbury and Otago High Country, also the Fiordland mountains,while coastal Southland and Stewart Island have low confidence of severe gale westerlies behind the trough. There is also low confidence of west to northwest gales becoming severe about Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.