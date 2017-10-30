Canterbury road crash victims to be honoured this coming weekend

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:05

This coming Saturday, 4 November, is Road Accident Remembrance Day.

Organised by the Road Traffic Accident Trauma Charitable Trust, an event will be held at Hagley Park to remember those who have passed away on our roads.

It also a chance to acknowledge survivors of these crashes and thank those involved in post-crash care and recovery.

While only currently held in Canterbury, the Trust plans to extend the Road Accident Remembrance Day to Wellington in 2018, with further expansion in 2019.

The Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent John Price, along with Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen from the Canterbury Road Policing Team will be attending this years’ event, together with other emergency service personnel.

"The event provides us with an opportunity to show our support to families who have lost loved ones, and for families to show their support to each other, which brings us all together as a community," says Senior Sergeant Larsen.

"It also is a reminder to people of the importance of making safe choices whenever they get behind the wheel, to ensure everyone on our roads gets to their destination safely."

The event will be held at 10.30am on Saturday 4 November at Lake Front, North Hagley Park. Anyone who wishes to come along and show their support is welcome to join us.

For more details, please see the attached.