Man who arrived from Republic of Korea is remanded in custody

The 35-year-old man who arrived in New Zealand earlier this week has appeared in court today and has been remanded in custody.
The man has been charged in relation to an alleged historic theft in New Zealand and is due to reappear in North Shore District Court on Wednesday 1 November, 2017.
Crown Law has received a request from the Republic of Korea (ROK) to seek an arrest warrant in relation to other matters in the ROK.
New Zealand Police will continue to liaise with ROK authorities.
