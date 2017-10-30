Otago Polytechnic's arts plans for Central Otago

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:46

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin School of Art will offer its year-2 Painting and Digital Photography courses in Central Otago (Cromwell and Wanaka) from 2018 for the first time.

Otago Polytechnic also plans to seek approval to offer the Year 3 Painting and Digital Photography courses, from its Bachelor of Visual Arts programme, in Central from 2019.

Clive Humphreys, Acting Head of Dunedin School of Art, says that as Central Otago’s population grows, it seems sensible to be serving this region.

"We have seen increased interest particularly in our post-graduate programmes, which have attracted a range of artists from Central Otago.

"We have started by offering programmes in painting or photography, two disciplines in which a lot of people in Central Otago are working. "This isn’t for first-year arts students. We are looking to cater to those people who already have some form of arts practice. They might have a studio of their own, have exhibition experience, and be looking to lift their skills and techniques in specific areas."

Those seeking to enter the year-two programme will be required to supply a portfolio that demonstrates their experience.

Support for students will include visits to the Cromwell Campus by members of the faculty, and some student visits to the Dunedin School of Art. Other support will include phone or Skype arrangements.

"I see this as the first stage of the establishment of a greater Dunedin School of art presence in Central Otago," Clive says.

Art graduates are increasingly finding employment in a variety of sectors, including as a practising artist, curator, art educator or researcher - or in the digital and film industries.

You can read more about the programme here: https://central.op.ac.nz/study/art/