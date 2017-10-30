Raetihi community groups working together for township revitalisation

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:58

Raetihi community groups have held a second hui (25 Oct) aimed at how they can achieve better coordination and communication between themselves on community led projects.

The hui follows an inaugural meeting held in September (21 Sept) where the benefits of better collaboration in achieving local project and development objectives was discussed.

Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board (WWCB) Community Representative Missy Biddle said that all the participating groups can see the benefits of working together and sharing their projects with the wider community.

"A special guest at the meeting was Mr James Etuale from the Department of Internal Affairs who specialises in community led development," she said.

"Mr Etuale led a round table discussion covering the principles of community led development and how this could work for our community while encouraging participation of individual groups and community members."

"The discussion was a good way of bringing out the common objectives of all the groups present."

"We are now planning to hold a full community meeting in late November with the goal of bringing together the groups and community projects to work toward a collective vision."

"This will include a discussion on some of the smaller projects that the community could potentially work on together over the summer."

Ms. Biddle said that she would encourage anyone interested in Raetihi’s future to engage with the process.

"We need all the community voices need to be heard if we want sustainability and to have the community behind any future developments." "While Council and the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board (WWCB) are willing to assist and help facilitate, the input of ideas, energy and passion from our local people is key to keeping the projects on track and making steady progress."

"Ultimately the local community will set their own pace for how quickly things proceed."

"Any community group who would like to be part of the process or would like more information can contact me on 022 132 6960 or email raeku01@gmail.com," she said.