Cash in transit robbery in Glen Eden

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 16:50

Police are currently at the scene of an aggravated robbery that occurred in Glenmall Place, Glen Eden this afternoon.

Just before 3pm, one male carrying a firearm approached a security guard who was transporting cash back to the security van.

The offender has threatened the guard demanding cash and fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash. Thankfully the security guard was not injured during the robbery.

The offender has then fled the scene in a silver station wagon which has since been recovered.

Police are making area enquires which includes reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. We would like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the robbery.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Goldsmith from Waitakere Police on (09) 837 9511. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.